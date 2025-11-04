Hibbbett Sports store coming to Romeoville

Hibbett Sports will sell shoes and apparel at 359 S. Weber Road in the space formerly occupied by Maurice’s when it opens in February 2026. (Photo provided by the village of Romeoville)

The Romeoville shopping center at the northwest corner of the Weber Road and Airport Road in intersection is getting another new store.

Hibbett Sports will sell shoes and apparel at 359 S. Weber Road in the space formerly occupied by Maurice’s.

The buildout of the 4,800-square foot space will begin in November, according to the release. Hibbett Sports “should be ready to open in February 2026,” according to the release.

“This new store will keep the shopping center fully leased up and offer residents and visitors another clothing option in town,” Mayor John D. Noak said in the release.

Within the last year, the shopping center has welcomed many new businesses including Five Below, Rack Room Shoes and Ross Dress for Less.