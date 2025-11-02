Joliet District 204 students recognized for Advanced Placement achievement

Joliet Township High School District 204 announced it will continue with remote learning until Nov. 10 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Eric Ginnard)

Joliet Township High School District 204 has announced that a number of its students were honored for their Advanced Placement and National Merit achievements during the October board of education meeting. Award designations included:

AP Scholar - Granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.

AP Scholar: Horacio Almazán, Felix Arcand, Abril Barrientos, Omár Beltrán, Alexander Calderón, Madelyn Curry, Amber Davis, Emily Duering, Joaquín Espinoza, James Fiegel, Jhoana Figueroa, Karlee Frausto, Fabián García, Malcolm Greene, Aiden Hadley, Shunashi Márquez, Liliana Mena, Shyann Mendoza, Delany Moran, Erika Saénz, Marjorie Santos, Tayla Stallings, Chloe Van Ness, Uriel Vázquez, Eric Zamudio

AP Scholar with Honor: Amaya Crowder, Noemí Herrera-Rodríguez, Ozziel Lara, Rauri O’Hara, Abigail Schreiner, Leo Smith, Evelyn Ventura, Ella Woolcock

AP Scholar with Distinction: Erick-Isai Jolomna, Dimitris Kourtidis

AP Scholar: Dishi Agarwal, Mia Agnich, Jonathan Baranak, Sidney Barlog, Mackenzie Barton, Leslie Combs, Aliya Delgado, Jessica Deltoro, Oliver Emefiele, John Ferak, Addison Fowler-Favale, Mikyla Gallego, Jonathan Hood, Elizabeth Huerta, Olivia Keene, Ava Kennedy, Jennifer Lara, Ava Laurendi, Cassidy Malloy, Henry Mastin, Renzo Mayfield, Erin Mosier, Janae Muhammad, Derek Ngo, Elijah Paz, Connie Pham, Alaina Potocki, Esha Rathod, Dylan Ringhofer, Gavin Rodriguez, Sofia Saravia, Natalie Schuster, Sania Taylor, Abel Torres, Sara Viamonte, Penelope Wagner, Calloway Walsh, Raejon Williams

AP Scholar with Honor: Christopher Backus, Connor Bergin, Christina Chau, Vaughn Craven, Taylor Greenwood, Gianna Jaramillo, Cara Konieczny, Elizabeth Lange, Julian Lopez, Madeline McCarroll, Audra Medved, Evan Newman, Xierra Rapata, AaNaye Robinson, Keven Robles, Nevaeh Seiber, Joy Seyl, Ariel Smith, Ellis Steven Tabe, Dylan Trainor, Zoe Walsh, Henry Young, Selena Zepeda

AP Scholar with Distinction: Daniel Bautista, Charlotte Dean, Emily Diaz, James Gibson, Lina Govoni, Ava Offermann, Payton Palesh, Caleb Price, Yahaira Ramirez, Emma Roberts, Marco Rodriguez, Noah Tarver

National Merit Commended Scholars: Emma Roberts, Marco Rodriguez, Dylan Trainor

National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist: Caleb Price