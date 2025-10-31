Will County candidates for 2026 primary election shaping up

Campaign signs sit outside the Will County Office Building in Joliet during the 2024 election. (Gary Middendorf)

The deadline to file to run in the March primary is Monday, and there still is room for competition in many Will County races.

One exception is the race for sheriff, where incumbent Sheriff Mike Kelley’s decision not to seek another term had attracted four candidates as of Monday.

The March 17 primary is a prelude to the November midterm elections that will determine the political makeup of Congress.

The primary and ensuing November election also will determine state legislative and county offices.

The sheriff’s job is one of four countywide offices that will be on the ballot for the March 17 primary and again in the November election.

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley announced that he would not seek another term after being reelected in 2022. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Others are for clerk, treasurer and regional superintendent of schools.

Only a handful of candidates had filed as of Friday afternoon for the countywide positions. But that will change by Monday.

“I’m going to file on the last day,” County Clerk Annette Parker said.

Parker said she expected many candidates to file Monday.

The clerk race in November could shape up to be a rematch between Parker, a Republican, and Michelle Stiff, the only Democrat to have filed as of Friday. The two ran against each other in 2024.

Michelle Stiff (left) and Annette Parker ran against each other in the 2024 election. (Shaw Media File Photos)

The 2026 sheriff’s race is less predictable.

Dan Jungles, deputy chief at the sheriff’s office, has filed to run in the Democratic primary along with Patrick Jones.

In the Republican primary for sheriff, James Reilly, who ran unsuccessfully against Kelley in the last two elections, again will seek the Republican nomination. He is opposed by Justin Fialko in the March primary.

Other countywide positions on the ballot are for treasurer and regional superintendent of schools.

Incumbent Treasurer Tim Brophy was the only candidate for the Democratic primary as of Friday.

Raj Pillai, who ran against Brophy in 2022, is on the Republican ballot. So is Carmen Maurella III.

The only candidate to have filed for regional superintendent of schools as of Friday was incumbent Republican Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff.

Eight of the 11 Will County Board districts will be on the ballot in 2026.

As of Friday afternoon, there was competition in two of those races for the March primary.

In the District 4 Republican primary, Michael Lepore has joined the contest against incumbents Stephen Balich of Homer Glen and James Richmond of Frankfort.

In the District 11 Democratic primary, Jacqueline Traynere of Bolingbrook is seeking reelection, while two newcomers – Tyler Giacalone and Sheldon Watts – also are seeking election.