Lockport Township holds annual senior breakfast event

Lockport Township offered a complimentary buffet breakfast to senior residents during the 18th annual Senior Breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon at Prairie Bluff in Crest Hill on Oct. 6, 7 and 8 and Papa Joe’s in Lockport (pictured) on Oct. 9 and 10, 2025. (Provided by Lockport Township Supervisor's )

Lockport Township offered a complimentary buffet breakfast to senior residents over five days during the 18th annual Senior Breakfast program.

The breakfasts were held on multiple dates and at different local restaurants.

The first breakfast was held at Prairie Bluff in Crest Hill on Oct. 6, 7 and 8 and the second one was held at Papa Joe’s in Lockport on Oct. 9 and 10.

Approximately 630 residents enjoyed a free meal during the five-day program.

The buffet featured a variety of breakfast favorites, including scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, French toast, pastries, fruit, coffee and orange juice.

Attendees were encouraged to bring canned goods as donations to food pantries in Lockport and Fairmont. Entertainment was provided by the Ukulele Moonshiners, a four-member band that engaged with attendees and staff to join in on dancing and sing-alongs.

AARP set up an information booth at the event and distributed Nothing Bundt Cakes, while a Jewel-Osco vaccine clinic offered COVID-19 and flu shots to attendees.

Reservations for the 2026 Senior Breakfast will open at the end of June. To qualify, residents must reside in Lockport Township and be 55 years or older.

The Lockport Township Office, 1463 S. Farrell Road, Lockport, offers year-round senior services, including a medical closet, free lockboxes and senior transit bus services.