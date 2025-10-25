Learn about crows, owls and fall animal habitats at Will County forest preserve programs

Learn about crows and their quirky history with humans during a BYOB Crafts and Crows program on Nov. 6 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Nov. 3. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Homeschool Day – Getting Ready for Winter: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Elementary-aged homeschoolers will explore how animals adapt to seasonal changes through interactive demonstrations at McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove. Ages 5 to 10; free. Register by Friday, Oct. 31.

Homeschool Day – Adapt, Migrate or Else: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Older homeschoolers will learn how animals adapt to survive winter and how seasonal changes influence evolution. Ages 11 to 18; free. Register by Friday, Oct. 31.

Nature Play Day After Hours: Owls: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Preschoolers will discover nocturnal owl adaptations through stories, crafts and a short hike. Ages 3 to 5; free. Register by Sunday, Nov. 2.

Nature Play Day: Owls: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, Plum Creek Nature Center. This daytime version of the popular owl program explores how these nighttime hunters live, move and thrive. Ages 3 to 5; free. Register by Sunday, Nov. 2.

WonderKids – Nature’s Sounds!: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Preschoolers will sing, craft and explore the sounds of nature in this hands-on learning experience. Ages 2 to 5; free. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 4.

BYOB Crafts and Crows: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Sip and craft while learning about crows and their quirky history with humans. Materials provided; beer and wine permitted. Ages 21 or older; $5 per person. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Migratory Bird Hike at Lake Renwick: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. Join a naturalist for a guided hike to view migrating waterfowl, eagles and songbirds. Ages 7 or older; free. Register by Thursday, Nov. 6.

Woods Walk Group Hike: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, Kankakee Sands Preserve, Custer Township. Join fellow hikers for the longest leg of the Woods Walk Challenge – a 3-mile trek through fall savanna and wetlands. All ages; free. Register by Friday, Nov. 7.

Stories from the Shelf: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 8, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Explore how personal collections evolved into museums, and share your own curiosity cabinet item during this interactive discussion. Ages 18 or older; free. Register by Thursday, Nov. 6.

Stories from the Shelf for Kids: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, Isle a la Cache Museum. Young explorers can bring a favorite rock, fossil or shell to share while learning how objects tell stories. Ages 6 or older; free. Register by Thursday, Nov. 6.

Living History Encounter – 18th-century Weaponry: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, Isle a la Cache Museum. Step back in time to see live musket and cannon demonstrations by Alexander Hamilton’s New York Provincial Company of Artillery. Meet costumed voyageurs and settlers from the 18th century. All ages; free.