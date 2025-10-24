Shaw Local

Three Rivers Association of REALTORS holding real estate investor program

Free event at Joliet Junior College

The “Real Estate Investor Palooza” event in Joliet is “tailored specifically” for property investors, property managers and landlords in Will and Grundy counties, according to the Three Rivers Association of REALTORS. (Eric Ginnard)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The Three Rivers Association of REALTORS and Gateville Law Firm will host “Real Estate Investor Palooza” on Oct. 29.

This free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Joliet Junior College, U-Building, 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet, according to a news release from the The Three Rivers Association of REALTORS.

The event is “tailored specifically” for property investors, property managers and landlords in Will and Grundy counties, according to the release.

The sessions will include “wealth-building strategies, effective property management and navigating the eviction process,” according to the release.

“Attendees can look forward to a diverse array of breakout sessions and exhibits from 18 businesses, nonprofits, and governmental agencies, all providing invaluable resources to support real estate endeavors,” according to the release.

Light refreshments will be served.

Register at tinyurl.com/mr3yumkj.

For more information, call the Three Rivers Association of REALTORS at 815-744-4520 or visit trarealtors.net.

