Joliet Catholic church hosting ‘handling grief’ program

A Joliet Catholic church is hosting a program for people grieving the death of a loved one.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Joliet will host “Handling Grief During the 2025 Holidays” at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the church located at 2500 S Arbeiter Road in Joliet.

Featured speaker is Paula Kosin, a licensed clinical professional counselor, speaker, writer, grief support group facilitator, member of a hospice vigil team and a certified grief educator, according to her biography on Amazon.

Kosin, author of “Grieving: A Spiritual Process for Catholics” will discuss challenges the holidays can bring, planning ahead, meaningful activities and ways to honor loved ones, according to a news release announcing the event.

Kosin will also have copies of her book for sale.

Registration deadline is Nov. 4.

To register and for more information, call 815-609-8077 or email office@sfxjoliet.org.