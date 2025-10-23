Joliet man charged with recklessly firing gun near Rowell Avenue

A Joliet man has been charged with recklessly firing a gun and endangering residents on Sept. 29.

On Tuesday, Manuel Cardenas, 20, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid license and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Will County Judge Derek Ewanic ordered Cardenas to remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act after finding his pretrial release posed a danger to others, court records show.

Cardenas is accused of firing a gun in a “reckless manner,” which “endangered” the safety of residents near Rowell Avenue and Linden Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

At 11:52 p.m. Sept. 29, officers who were at Fourth Avenue and Richards Street “heard shots fired to the east,” according to a petition filed by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers drove in that direction and encountered two vehicles speeding away, prosecutors said. Cardenas was allegedly driving one of the vehicles, which was stopped, prosecutors said.

“During the investigative encounter, the handle of a black handgun was observed under the driver’s seat near the defendant’s foot,” prosecutors said.

The .357-caliber handgun was recovered with a live round in the chamber and another live round in the magazine, prosecutors said.

Spent .357-caliber casings were recovered near Rowell Avenue and Linden Avenue, prosecutors said.

“There are residences in that area,” prosecutors said.

A black bag inside the vehicle contained a bottle of alprazolam and more than 20 grams of marijuana, prosecutors said.

Cardenas faces an additional charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.