Joliet hospice guild to host 36th annual holiday fundraiser

Lightways Hospice Guild members created these centerpieces for its annual 36th annual “Puttin’ on the Glitz” fundraiser on Nov. 2. (Photo provided by Lightways Hospice Guild)

A Joliet hospice is hosting its annual 36th annual “Puttin’ on the Glitz” fundraiser – with a twist.

“Puttin’ on the Glitz – Home Edition Luncheon" will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Bolingbrook Country Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive in Bolingbrook.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at lightways.org/events-calendar. The deadline is Oct. 25.

Instead of a fashion show this year, the Lightways Hospice Guild is offering a holiday-themed program with the luncheon.

“This year’s event is all about holiday decorating – inside, outside and all around your home,” according to the Lightways Hospice Facebook page. “Get ready for inspiration, seasonal style and plenty of holiday cheer.”

The event will feature Tara Mozden of Tara Mozden Designs, which is a “a landscape, hardscape and seasonal container design company,” according to the company’s Instagram page.

The event also will feature Bridget Albert, an author and innovative mixologist with a passion for educating and engaging the community, according to the IWSC Wine & Spirit Competition’s website.

For almost 40 years, the Lightways Hospice Guild has supported Lightways Hospice & Serious Illness Care in Joliet with fundraising activities and has raised “more than $1 million in support of the organization,” according to the Lightways Hospice & Serious Illness Care website.

For more information about the event, call 815-740-4104.

For more about the presenters, visit taramozdendesigns on Instagram and bridgetalbert.com.