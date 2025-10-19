Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Joliet Chamber seeking Great Teacher Award nominees

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry named seven Joliet Public Schools District 86 teachers 2024 Joliet Area Great Teachers. Pictured (front row, from left) Laura Armstrong, Danielle Daletski, Laura Hall and (back row, from left) Erica Krusinski, Katie Loftis, Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Martinsen.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry named seven Joliet Public Schools District 86 teachers 2024 Joliet Area Great Teachers. Pictured (front row, from left) Laura Armstrong, Danielle Daletski, Laura Hall and (back row, from left) Erica Krusinski, Katie Loftis, Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Martinsen. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry is accepting nominations for its 2026 Joliet Area Great Teacher Award.

The Great Teachers Award has recognized hundreds educators since its inception in 2008.

Nominees must be certified, highly effective full-time teachers in grades pre-K through 12 in the public and private schools of the Joliet area. All nominees must have completed a minimum of three years teaching experience in Joliet area schools, according to the Joliet Chamber.

In addition, 2026 nominees must not have received the Great Teacher distinction within the last five years, according to the Joliet Chamber.

To nominate a teacher, visit surveymonkey.com/r/2026GreatTeacherNoms.

Chamber of CommerceJolietTeachersEducationSchoolsBusinessWill County Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.