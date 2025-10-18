Permanent make-up company opens in Shorewood

Nirvana Permanent Makeup is seen on Monday, Oct. 23. 2025 in Shorewood. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

The Plainfield Area Shorewood Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Nirvana Permanent Makeup.

Owner Sarah Delaney has more than nine years of experience in 3,500 treatments and more than five years of seasoned microblading coaching and consulting, according, to the Nirvana Permanent Makeup website.

Services include microblading, a semi-permanent aesthetic procedure where a pigment is deposited in the top of layer of the skin “with the help of a manual device and a blade consisting of stacked needles,” according to an article on the National Library of Medicine website.

Other services include shading, combination brows and custom treatments.

Nirvana Permanent Makeup is located at 805 West Jefferson St. in Shorewood.

For more information, call 815-302-7673 or visit nirvanapmu.com.