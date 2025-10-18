Joliet restaurant group honors Will County nonprofits

Arkas Restaurant Group held its second Joliet Philanthropy Recognition Awards Brunch, held at the Renaissance Center in Joliet on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Photo provided by Arkas Restaurant Group)

Volunteers from Joliet-area nonprofits were honored Oct. 4 at Arkas Restaurant Group’s second Joliet Philanthropy Recognition Awards Brunch, held at the Renaissance Center in Joliet.

The following were recognized at the event:

• African American Business Association: Howard Wright and Carmen Carter

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties: Shelby Hammond

• Boys & Girls Club of Joliet: Mark Inserra

• CASA of River Valley: State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet

• Disability Resource Center: Missy Martin

• Great Joliet Area YMCA: Theresa Rouse

• Holly Club of Joliet: Susan Lee and Kim Roolf

• Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66: Christine Johnson

• Joliet Latino Economic Development Association: Diana Viveros

• Lightways Hospice Guild: Kay Ray

• National Hook-Up of Black Women Joliet Chapter: Michelle Stiff and Theresa Rouse

• Plainfield Noon Lions Club: Tom Bowen And Larry Wiers

• Rialto Square Theatre Foundation: Jen Hannon

• Tealight Foundation Inc.: Crystal K. Malone

• The Salvation Army Joliet Corps: Diane Reed

• Visitation and Aid Society of Joliet: Jeannette D’Arcy, Claire Millweard, Fran and Naal

• Witches Night Out of Joliet, Events for a Cause: Patricia Ketelaar

• Zonta Club of the Joliet Area: Carmie Castagna

Connie Russell, co-coordinator of the nonprofit committees, gave the welcome.

Karen Isberg Sorbero, co-coordinator of the nonprofit committees, sang the National Anthem and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Clyne Namuo, president of Joliet Junior College, served as master of ceremonies.

Elina Triantou of Renaissance Center Banquets in Joliet previously said the goal was to “bring together nonprofits and celebrate the outstanding efforts of those who have made a difference.”

“Whether it be a dedicated volunteer, a talented board member or a generous donor, we want to recognize these extraordinary individuals who go above and beyond for the Joliet community,” Triantou previously said. “We believe that by acknowledging these individuals, we can inspire others to contribute and continue to foster a spirit of generosity and community support.”