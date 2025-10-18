Shaw Local

Joliet restaurant group honors Will County nonprofits

Arkas Restaurant Group held its second Joliet Philanthropy Recognition Awards Brunch, held at the Renaissance Center in Joliet on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Photo provided by Arkas Restaurant Group)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Volunteers from Joliet-area nonprofits were honored Oct. 4 at Arkas Restaurant Group’s second Joliet Philanthropy Recognition Awards Brunch, held at the Renaissance Center in Joliet.

The following were recognized at the event:

African American Business Association: Howard Wright and Carmen Carter

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties: Shelby Hammond

Boys & Girls Club of Joliet: Mark Inserra

CASA of River Valley: State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet

Disability Resource Center: Missy Martin

Great Joliet Area YMCA: Theresa Rouse

Holly Club of Joliet: Susan Lee and Kim Roolf

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66: Christine Johnson

Joliet Latino Economic Development Association: Diana Viveros

Lightways Hospice Guild: Kay Ray

National Hook-Up of Black Women Joliet Chapter: Michelle Stiff and Theresa Rouse

Plainfield Noon Lions Club: Tom Bowen And Larry Wiers

Rialto Square Theatre Foundation: Jen Hannon

Tealight Foundation Inc.: Crystal K. Malone

The Salvation Army Joliet Corps: Diane Reed

Visitation and Aid Society of Joliet: Jeannette D’Arcy, Claire Millweard, Fran and Naal

Witches Night Out of Joliet, Events for a Cause: Patricia Ketelaar

Zonta Club of the Joliet Area: Carmie Castagna

Connie Russell, co-coordinator of the nonprofit committees, gave the welcome.

Karen Isberg Sorbero, co-coordinator of the nonprofit committees, sang the National Anthem and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Clyne Namuo, president of Joliet Junior College, served as master of ceremonies.

Elina Triantou of Renaissance Center Banquets in Joliet previously said the goal was to “bring together nonprofits and celebrate the outstanding efforts of those who have made a difference.”

“Whether it be a dedicated volunteer, a talented board member or a generous donor, we want to recognize these extraordinary individuals who go above and beyond for the Joliet community,” Triantou previously said. “We believe that by acknowledging these individuals, we can inspire others to contribute and continue to foster a spirit of generosity and community support.”

