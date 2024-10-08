Joliet nonprofit volunteers honored at Philanthropy Recognition Brunch

Arkas Restaurant Group hosts the inaugural Joliet Philanthropy Recognition Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 at the Renaissance Center in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Volunteers at Joliet area nonprofits were honored Saturday at the inaugural Joliet Philanthropy Recognition Brunch.

The brunch was held at the Renaissance Center in Joliet “in behalf of the Arkas Restaurant Group,” according to the invitation letter.

Kristi Mulvey, executive director of the JJC Foundation, served as the event’s master of ceremonies.

Karen Isberg Sorbero led the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. Clyne Namuo, president of Joliet Junior College, was the guest of honor.

“We believe that by acknowledging these individuals, we can inspire others to contribute and continue to foster a spirit of generosity and community support.” — Elina Triantou, Renaissance Center Banquets in Joliet

In the invitation letter, Elina Triantou of Renaissance Center Banquets in Joliet, said the goal was to “bring together nonprofits and celebrate the outstanding efforts of those who have made a difference.”

Triantou additionally said in the letter that the brunch also provided an opportunity for nonprofits to honor someone “who has made a significant impact through their time, talents, or treasures.”

“Whether it be a dedicated volunteer, a talented board member, or a generous donor, we want to recognize these extraordinary individuals who go above and beyond for the Joliet community,” Triantou said in the letter and added, “We believe that by acknowledging these individuals, we can inspire others to contribute and continue to foster a spirit of generosity and community support.”

Susie Stockwell, wedding specialist at Renaissance Center Banquets, said the brunch served as a great opportunity for nonprofits to “get together and tell their stories about what they do.”

“And they could each nominate someone from the organization who does outstanding work In the community for their organization,” Stockwell said.

Joliet area nonprofits honored

The following nonprofits and volunteers recognized at Joliet Philanthropy Recognition Brunch

Brats, Bourbon and Brews:

CASA of River Valley: Jen Lynch

Holly Club of Joliet: Pam Kaumeyer

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum: Dan Philip

Joliet Latino Economic Development Association: Alex Paramo

Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care: Dr. JD Wright

Lightways Hospice Guild: Jean Roach

Rialto Square Theatre volunteers: Jen Howard

Saint Joseph Auxiliary: Patti Kanellakes and Dorothy Stanfield

The Salvation Army Joliet Corps: Novel Woods

Three Hierarchs Philoptochos Society: Nancy Griparis

Visitation and Aid Society of Joliet: Sue Peyla

Zonta Club of Joliet Area: Dr. Patricia Miller

