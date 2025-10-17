Shaw Local

Joliet entrepreneurs can enter the ‘Big Pitch’ competition

One of two lion sculptures that sit at the front stairwell to the Renaissance Center in downtown Joliet is seen on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

One of two lion sculptures that sit at the front stairwell to the Renaissance Center in downtown Joliet is seen on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Bob Okon)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Registration is now open for the African American Business Association’s first Big Pitch Competition on Nov. 1.

The competition will be held at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

The competition will allow entrepreneurs “to showcase their businesses, products, and services that are measurable, have the potential for commercialization and scalability, and fill a need that solves real problems in the marketplace,” according to the African American Business Association’s website.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the competition’s three highest-rated finalists in the competition, according to the website. First place is $5,000.

Registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 24.

To register and for more information, visit aabaconnect.org.

