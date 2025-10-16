Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on Lemont health center

Silver Cross Hospital broke ground on a new 20,000-square-foot Health Center in Lemont today, which will replace the existing structure. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox broke ground on Wednesday on a replacement health center in Lemont.

The new $20 million, 20,000-square-foot health care facility – which will replace the existing structure – is scheduled to open in the fall of 2026, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

Silver Cross Hospital broke ground on a new 20,000-square-foot Health Center in Lemont today, which will replace the existing structure. (Rendering provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

According to the release, the health center will feature:

• Silver Cross Medical Group primary care physicians and advanced practice providers

• 22 exam rooms

• An urgent care center with five exam rooms and a procedure room

• Comprehensive imaging, including X-ray and eventually CT, MRI and ultrasound

• A full-service lab

Lemont’s population is projected to grow significantly by 2030, so the new health center “is poised to meet increasing demand for outpatient services in a modern, efficient setting,” according to the release.

The Lemont Village Board approved the project earlier this year, “with strong support from local officials,” according to the release.

For more information, visit silvercross.org.