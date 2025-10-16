Judge orders Joliet man to stay in jail over Walmart crash that injured woman

A Will County judge ordered a Joliet man to remain in jail on charges alleging he struck a 74-year-old woman with a car while under the influence of alcohol at a Joliet Walmart parking lot.

On Thursday, Judge Amy Bertani ruled Hebert Hume, 37, posed a danger to the community and a flight risk after viewing a video of the Oct. 7 incident that left the woman with broken ribs, a bruised liver, two black eyes and other injuries.

“There is no combination of conditions that would protect the public,” Bertani-Tomczak said.

Hume will remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act while awaiting trial on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated DUI.

Joliet police officers at the parking lot of Walmart, 2424 W. Jefferson St., on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

After Bertani-Tomczak issued her ruling, Hume told her he was “not aware” there was a person underneath the vehicle.

During the court hearing, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Brandi Bolton said Hume should remain in jail because the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in a “very busy” parking lot at Walmart, 2424 W. Jefferson St.

Bolton said the 74-year-old woman was a passenger in her daughter’s vehicle, which was struck by Hume’s vehicle at the parking lot. Bolton said the 74-year-old woman tried to speak with Hume after the collision.

“He had no interest in speaking with them, or the safety of anyone around him. He just wanted to flee,” Bolton said.

Bolton said after the 74-year-old woman was struck by Hume’s vehicle, she was pinned underneath it but he kept trying to drive away. She said Hume had multiple opportunities to correct his actions and he did not do so.

Will County Assistant Public Defender Raymond Durrenberger, who was assigned as Hume’s lawyer, said Hume received the lowest score on a pretrial report.

Durrenberger said while the incident involved serious injuries to the woman, he argued it was not a situation like armed robbery where there is an intent to cause harm.

He said he believed Hume could comply with conditions of release, such as electronic monitoring.

Hume’s next court date is set for Oct. 23, when he is likely to be arraigned on an indictment.