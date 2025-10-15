New Lenox Road in Will County reopened after police search area

A portion of New Lenox Road between Rowell Avenue and Briggs Street in Joliet Township was temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon due to a police pursuit and search.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook about 1 p.m. that the road was closed due to police activity, with a shelter in place warning for the surrounding community.

The warnings were lifted one hour later, and police left the scene, allowing the road to reopen.

Will County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Kevin Hedemark told The Herald-News that the closure stemmed from a police search for suspects who had fled from Channahon in Grundy County and drove into Joliet Township before their vehicle became disabled.

Hedemark said Will County officers were “assisting with the search,” but that they had moved out of the area when the warnings were lifted. He said any further information about the incident or results of the search would be released by the Channahon Police Department.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Channahon police had not responded to inquiries for more information and had not posted any updates on its Facebook page.