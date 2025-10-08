Joliet celebrates 35 years of ADA at Disability Pride event Saturday

The city of Joliet Committee on Citizens with Disabilities will host a Disability Pride event Saturday.
The event, called “Disability Pride Fair – Celebrating 35 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act," will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.
This free event will include information tables featuring elected officials, human service organizations and state agencies.
Other features include music, food trucks, games and a voter registration booth.
American Sign Language interpreters will be provided.
For more information, email riley@drcjoliet.org.