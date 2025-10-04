SERVPRO cleaning and restoration marks 20th year in Joliet

SERVPRO-Joliet will host a 20th Anniversary Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Oct. 7 at the main office, located at 3408 Mound Road in Joliet. (Photo provided by SERVPRO-Joliet )

SERVPRO-Joliet will host a 20th Anniversary Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Oct. 7.

The celebration will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the main office, located at 3408 Mound Road in Joliet. Light refreshments will be served.

SERVPRO is a cleanup and restoration franchise that began in 1967 as a painting business in Sacramento, California, according to the SERVPRO website.

SERVPRO cleanup and restoration services include water, fire, mold, storm, general cleaning, specialty cleaning and construction, according to the website.

Locally, SERVPRO-Joliet, which includes Crest Hill and Romeoville, opened in 2005, according to SERVPRO- Joliet.

This was followed by three other locations: Lockport/Lemont/Homer Glen (2007), Plainfield/Shorewood (2022) and Naperville South (2022).

SERVPRO-Joliet has been recognized three times by two local Chambers.

• Joliet Chamber of Commerce 2016 Small Business/Employer of the Year

• Joliet Chamber of Commerce 2024 Professional Services of the Year

• Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce 2024 Small Business of the Year

Additionally, SERVPRO-Joliet has won the Herald-News Best of Will County Readers’ Choice Awards four times:

• 2020: Best Family Owned Business Employer

• 2022: Best Cleaning Service

• 2023: Best Cleaning Service

• 2024: Best Cleaning Service

For more information, visit servpro.com.