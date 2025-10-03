State Police make almost 100 citations, arrests during September roadside safety checks

Sign outside the Illinois State Police Troop 3 headquarters along Illinois Route 53 in Lockport on Sept. 9, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Illinois State Police Troop 3 Commander Captain Patrick Manno announced the results of roadside safety checks held in Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Will counties during the month of September.

Violations enforcement activity driving under the influence (DUI) citations - other alcohol/drug citations 2

Occupant restraint offenses 21

Registration offenses 45

Driver’s license offenses 38

Insurance violations 34

Total citations/arrests 97

Total written warnings 88

Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the U.S., according to the Illinois State Police.

“Roadside safety checks are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road,” according to the release.

This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.