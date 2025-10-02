Romeoville High School to host annual marching band competition

The Romeoville High School marching band will be hosting the eighth annual Spartan Classic band competition Saturday, and everyone is welcome to attend.

The Marching Spartans will host nine bands from Bloom Township High School, Lakes Community High School, Marengo Community High School, Rantoul Township High School, Harold L. Richards High School, Joliet West High School, Wheaton North High School, Plainfield East High School and Illinois Valley Central High School for “an afternoon of music and marching.”

The Romeoville stadium, 100 N. Independence Blvd, will open at noon for spectators, and the competition is slated to begin with performances at 1 p.m. The Romeoville band will hold its performance at 3:30 p.m.

Awards will be given to the the top finishers in each band class as well as awards for outstanding percussion, color guard, visual effects and music. A Grand Champion award also will be given based on the team with the highest total score regardless of class size.

In addition to the 10 competing bands, Metea Valley High School in Aurora and the Cornerstone Drumline from Joliet will be performing as part of a showcase.

Entrance to the event is $15 per adult and $10 for students and seniors. There also is a group rate of $40 for two adults and two students and/or seniors. Children younger than 5 can enter for free. All proceeds from admissions fees support the Romeoville High School marching band.

So far in 2025, the RHS band has earned first-place finishes at competitions at Stagg High School and DeKalb High School, as well as a best percussion award at the Victor J. Andrew Marching Invitational.