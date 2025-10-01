Shaw Local

Person charged in Joliet Township shooting, stabbing incident

Maximiliano Lara

Maximiliano Lara (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

By Judy Harvey

The Will County sheriff’s office said one person has been charged in an incident in which a man was stabbed and another shot in Joliet Township on Tuesday.

Maximiliano Lara, 25, faces a charge of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called out at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of Elgin Avenue in Joliet Township regarding a reported shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 66-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

The East Joliet Fire Protection District provided medical care and took him to a local hospital.

While on the scene, medical care also was given to a second man at the scene who had sustained a stab wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

This incident remains under active investigation.

