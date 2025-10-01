Person charged in Joliet Township shooting, stabbing incident

The Will County sheriff’s office said one person has been charged in an incident in which a man was stabbed and another shot in Joliet Township on Tuesday.

Maximiliano Lara, 25, faces a charge of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called out at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of Elgin Avenue in Joliet Township regarding a reported shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 66-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

The East Joliet Fire Protection District provided medical care and took him to a local hospital.

While on the scene, medical care also was given to a second man at the scene who had sustained a stab wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

This incident remains under active investigation.