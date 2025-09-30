2 new restaurants proposed for Romeoville at former 7-Eleven store site on Weber Road

The village of Romeoville is considering a proposal for a new multi-tenant commercial development at the intersection of Weber Road and Normantown Road.
The three-tenant building was recently presented to the village Planning and Zoning Committee and would be located on the southeast corner of the intersection, in the location of the previous 7-Eleven space, which would be demolished.
As presented to the committee, two tenants have already been proposed for the 8,603 square-foot building – Hawaiian Bros Island Grill and CRISP & GREEN.
Both businesses are growing national chains. According to the city announcement, Hawaiian Bros serves island-inspired food with specialties including platters of rice, macaroni salad, and a choice of proteins prepared in Hawaiian styles, while CRISP & GREEN specializes in salads, grain bowls, wraps, smoothies, and acai bowls.
A Romeoville store would be the fourth Illinois location for Hawaiian Bros, and the first suburban location.
CRISP & GREEN already has more than 200 locations across the country.
“This intersection has become a very desirable place to open up shop,” Mayor John Noak said in the release from the city. “Between QuikTrip, Hatch Chicken, Hawaiian Bros, and CRISP & GREEN, with interest from new businesses such as these, we continue to see significant activity in this area.”
If approved, the project would begin construction in spring 2026.