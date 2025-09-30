2 new restaurants proposed for Romeoville at former 7-Eleven store site on Weber Road

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill and CRISP & GREEN restaurants have both been proposed for a potential new retail space in Romeoville. September 27, 2025. (Photo Provided by the Village of R)

The village of Romeoville is considering a proposal for a new multi-tenant commercial development at the intersection of Weber Road and Normantown Road.

The three-tenant building was recently presented to the village Planning and Zoning Committee and would be located on the southeast corner of the intersection, in the location of the previous 7-Eleven space, which would be demolished.

As presented to the committee, two tenants have already been proposed for the 8,603 square-foot building – Hawaiian Bros Island Grill and CRISP & GREEN.

Both businesses are growing national chains. According to the city announcement, Hawaiian Bros serves island-inspired food with specialties including platters of rice, macaroni salad, and a choice of proteins prepared in Hawaiian styles, while CRISP & GREEN specializes in salads, grain bowls, wraps, smoothies, and acai bowls.

A Romeoville store would be the fourth Illinois location for Hawaiian Bros, and the first suburban location.

CRISP & GREEN already has more than 200 locations across the country.

“This intersection has become a very desirable place to open up shop,” Mayor John Noak said in the release from the city. “Between QuikTrip, Hatch Chicken, Hawaiian Bros, and CRISP & GREEN, with interest from new businesses such as these, we continue to see significant activity in this area.”

If approved, the project would begin construction in spring 2026.