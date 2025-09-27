Scavenger hunt, bike programs featured at Will County forest preserves in October

Sign up for a Rec Bike Club ride this fall with the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Complete all four to earn a T-shirt. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its schedule of programs for the week of Sept. 29. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Eat a Bug Challenge – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Try a seasoned cricket or mealworm and earn a prize. This free event is intended for all ages.

Spooky Scavenger Hunt – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon: Wear a costume and search for natural and supernatural items in the forest. Stop by the visitor center to get your scavenger hunt sheet. This free event is intended for all ages.

Trick-or-Treat in the Woods – 6 to 7 p.m. or 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: Hike a glowing trail, visit spooky stations, and enjoy marshmallows by the fire. This event is $5 per visitor and intended for all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult who has registered at reconnectwithnature.org by Oct. 2.

Rec Bike Club – 9 a.m. Saturdays in October at preserves throughout Will County: Join comfortably paced group rides at Hammel Woods (Oct. 4), McKinley Woods (Oct. 11), Hadley Valley (Oct. 25) and Hickory Creek Preserve (Oct. 25). Complete all four rides to earn a Rec Bike Club T-shirt. This free event is intended for riders ages 16 and older. A bicycle and a helmet are required. Register by the Friday before each ride.

Meet a Beekeeper – 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 4, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Chat with local beekeeper Dade Bradley to learn about bees and beekeeping. This free event is intended for all ages.

Seated Yoga and Seasonal Sights – 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 5, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: Enjoy a seated yoga session followed by natural world exploration. This free event is intended for ages 14 and older. Register by Saturday, Oct. 4.