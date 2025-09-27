Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Learn how to grow garlic in these classes in Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties

Illinois Extension serving Grundy, Kankakee and Will Counties will host three "Grow Your Own Garlic" classes in October.

Illinois Extension serving Grundy, Kankakee and Will Counties will host three "Grow Your Own Garlic" classes in October. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Register now for one of three “Grow Your Own Garlic” classes in October, to be held in Joliet, Bourbonnais and Morris.

Nancy Kuhajda, horticulture educator with the University of Illinois Extension serving Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties, will teach the classes.

“These are part of my overall educational programs called ‘Horticulture Power Hours,’” Kuhajda said. “And more toward the holidays I am going to be offering six different ‘Give the Gift of Gardening’ gardening to-go kits on a variety of subjects.”

Garlic kits are $15 and include five cloves of different varieties of garlic; information on growing, harvesting and storing; and recipes, Kuhajda said.

All classes will befrom 6 to 7 p.m. Registration is due the day of each event.

• Oct 9: Will County Extension office, 100 Manhattan Road, Joliet

• Oct 15: Kankakee County Extension office, 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais

• Oct. 16: Grundy County Extension office, 4004 N. Division St., Morris

To register, contact Kuhajda at 217-300-9270 or kuhajda@illinois.edu.

JolietBourbonnaisMorrisWill CountyGrundy CountyKankakeeGardenFoodWill County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.