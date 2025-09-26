Witness in Joliet murder trial heard Crest Hill man say he would ‘shoot’ up bar

Patrick Gleason faces a charge of first-degree for the murder of Daniel Rios III, 52, at the Will County Courthouse on Sept. 24, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

A patron of Izzy’s bar in Joliet said in court on Friday that a Crest Hill man charged with killing a bartender said he would “shoot the place up” after he was told not to smoke at the establishment.

The trial of Patrick Gleason, 63, of Crest Hill, continued on Friday with testimony from two more witnesses on what happened before, during and after the 2018 shooting that claimed the life of Joliet bartender Daniel Rios III, 52.

Gleason is charged with Rios’ murder, the attempted murder of bar patron Artis Henderson, and shooting Thomas Izquierdo, the son of Izzy’s bar owner, Alfonso Izquierdo.

Jurors have seen security camera video of the fatal shooting and heard two witnesses say they subdued the masked shooter whom they identified in court as Gleason.

The testimony on Friday from Anthony Sraj, a longtime Izzy’s bar patron, described an incident that prosecutors contend was a catalyst for the shooting.

Joliet police squad vehicle at Izzy's bar on March 9, 2018, in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

During the late evening hours of March 8, 2018, Sraj said he saw Gleason lighting up a cigarette at the bar, which is against the establishment’s policy.

Sraj said he told Gleason “that doesn’t fly” and he had to smoke outside.

“I never saw him before in my life,” Sraj said.

In response, Sraj said Gleason cursed at him, said a racial slur against Hispanics, and he said, “I’ll do what the [expletive] I want.”

Sraj said when he learned Gleason was seen smoking again, he again told him not to smoke and Gleason again said he can do “what the [expletive] I want” and he said he would “shoot the place up.”

Sraj said he heard Gleason say he would “shoot” up the bar at least four times.

Sraj said he took Gleason’s jacket and banged it against the wall to hear if there was a “thud” indicating it contained a firearm. Sraj said he didn’t hear that noise and gave the jacket to Thomas Izquierdo, who, in turn, gave it back to Gleason.

On Thursday, jurors heard testimony from Pamela Griffin, who accompanied Gleason at the bar at the time.

Griffin said when Gleason and she returned to Gleason’s home after the cigarette incident, he was angry about what happened, but she told him to calm down.

During cross-examination, Sraj became frustrated with the questions from Gleason’s attorney, Jeff Tomczak, and told Tomczak he could “nitpick” all he wanted, but the shooting was “on camera” and Gleason killed Rios.

Barbara Ann Lopez, who was inside the bar during the deadly shooting, told jurors she saw someone who “looked shady” enter the bar.

“He was just standing there [and] not moving,” she said.

Lopez said she notified Rios, who went to check who it was. Lopez began to cry when she said she saw the man shoot Rios.

“He just shot him,” Lopez said. “[Rios] fell backward and the shooter came in [and] walked over him.”

Lopez said she ran for cover inside the bar and called 911 while feeling “scared” and “terrified.”