Campton Hills police introduce autism sensory kits

Campton Hills Police Officer Stavroula Tsina displays autism sensory kits which are now included in all the village's patrol cars. The kits are designed to assist officers when interacting with individuals on the autism spectrum or those experiencing sensory sensitivities. (Photo provided by Campton Hills Police)

The Campton Hills Police Department announced the implementation of autism sensory kits in patrol vehicles, meant to reinforce its commitment to inclusive, community-centered policing, according to a news release.

The initiative is made possible in partnership with the Autism Hero Project, a nonprofit dedicated to equipping first responders with tools and training to better serve individuals on the autism spectrum.

“These kits are an important step forward in how we serve all members of our community,” Police Chief James Levand stated in the release. “Through our partnership with the Autism Hero Project, including the Blue Envelope Program and autism sensory kits, we are ensuring our officers are better prepared to respond with understanding, patience, and compassion.”

The kits are designed to assist officers when interacting with individuals on the autism spectrum or those experiencing sensory sensitivities, the release stated.

During high-stress situations – such as emergency calls or traffic stops – individuals with autism may experience heightened anxiety or difficulty communicating.

The sensory kits help officers reduce stress, improve communication, and promote safer outcomes for all involved, the release stated.

Each kit contains a variety of sensory and communication aids, which may include:

• Noise-reduction headphones

• Fidget tools and calming items

• Visual communication cards

• Sensory-friendly resources to reduce overstimulation

The program complements the department’s other community-focused efforts and highlights a shared commitment to improving communication and trust between law enforcement and residents with communication challenges.

The Campton Hills Police Department encourages families and caregivers of individuals with autism or sensory sensitivities to reach out for more information about available resources and programs.

For additional information, contact Officer Stavroula Tsina at 630-584-0330 or via emailstsina@camptonhills.illinois.gov.