La Salle Public Library offers passport program, cold case talk and puzzle race in April

The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., will hold several events and programs in April.

The La Salle Public Library is one of the stops in the annual library road trip. Grab your passport and map from your home library, and then spend the month of April traveling to the various participating libraries, collecting stamps and prizes along the way. Turn your passport back in at your home library by April 30th to be eligible for their grand prize!

An “Illinois’ Cold Cases” program is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. Attendees will be able to learn about various cold cases, including the I-70 Killer and Illinois State University campus crimes. The program will also be led by true crime author Bob Cyphers.

The library’s first competitive puzzle race will conclude at the end of the month. Teams of up to six people can compete to assemble an assigned puzzle. A grand prize will be awarded to the first-place team. Participants will also receive a puzzle. The race is open to community members ages eight and older. Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, visit lasallepubliclibrary.org.

The library will host recurring activities and groups for people of all ages. The activities include the Bring Your Own Book Club, Teen Advisory Group, Dungeons & Dragons clubs, adult coloring, crafts and storytimes.

For more information, call 815-223-2341 or visit lasallepubliclibrary.org.