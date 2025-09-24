Witness testifies about deadly Joliet bar shooting

Patrick Gleason faces a charge of first-degree for the murder of Daniel Rios III, 52, at the Will County Courthouse on Sept. 24, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

A man testified in court on Wednesday to seeing a Crest Hill man come into a Joliet bar with a mask on, shoot the bartender and chase after him while pointing the gun.

On Wednesday, prosecutors called Artis Henderson to testify in their case against Patrick Gleason, 63, who is on trial this week on a charge of the first-degree murder of Daniel Rios III, 52, the Joliet bartender who died in a 2018 shooting at Izzy’s bar in Joliet.

Gleason is also charged with attempted murder of Henderson and aggravated battery of Thomas Izquierdo, the son of Izzy’s owner Alfonso Izquierdo, who was shot in the chest in the incident.

Henderson identified Gleason in court as the masked man who came into the bar and shot Rios and chased after him while aiming a gun at him.

“I was trying not to be a sitting target,” Henderson said.

Henderson, who said he was a regular at Izzy’s, testified he was at the bar when he heard a chime that signaled someone had entered the bar. He said he was concerned why the person who entered was still in the hallway.

Henderson said he saw through one of the mirrors at the bar the man appeared to be “fidgeting” with something and it looked like “something was wrong” with his face.

Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius has a discussion with prosecutors and defense layers during the trial of Patrick Gleason at the Will County Courthouse on Sept. 24, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Henderson said, after what seemed like five minutes, Rios went to check who had entered Izzy’s bar.

Henderson said he saw the man who entered lift up a firearm, fire off a shot and he saw Rios drop to the floor immediately.

Henderson said he grabbed his coat and went into the opposite direction but noticed a masked man chasing after him with a gun. He said he was ducking to avoid the masked man.

“I saw him pointing a weapon at me and proceeding to,” Henderson said before he paused, “Well, I saw the barrel aiming my way.”

Henderson said his goal in that moment was to “not have that barrel aim my way.”

Henderson, who is 5-foot-7, tried to wrestle the much larger masked man to the ground. Jail records list Gleason’s height as 6-foot-2.

Henderson said the masked man was trying to push the gun toward his head and he in turn pushed the gun away from him.

Henderson said Thomas Izquierdo intervened and was trying to help get the gun away from the masked man but he was shot in the stomach. Thomas Izquierdo would end up surviving that shot.

Henderson said he kicked the man a couple of times and a friend who came to the bar with him was also striking the man as well.

Henderson said this was done because the man would not stop moving and he appeared to be reaching for something.

Henderson’s testimony is expected to continue on Wednesday afternoon.