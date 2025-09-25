Second witness testifies about efforts to subdue Joliet bar shooter in murder trial

Jim Long, Will County assistant state's attorney has a conversation with the defense during the trial of Patrick Gleason, 63, at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet on Sept. 24, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

A second witness testified in a Joliet murder trial about the efforts to subdue a large masked man after he shot and killed a bartender in 2018 at Izzy’s bar in Joliet.

The testimony from two witnesses on Thursday in the trial of Patrick Gleason, 63, of Crest Hill, presented more details about the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Izzy’s bartender, Daniel Rios III, 52, of Joliet, and what happened afterward.

Gleason is on trial for Rios’ murder, the attempted murder of Artis Henderson, a bar patron, and the aggravated battery of Thomas Izquierdo, the son of Alfonso Izquierdo, owner of Izzy’s bar.

As of Thursday, jurors have seen security video from Izzy’s bar showing a masked man shoot Rios and chase after Henderson, who is seen ducking away from the shooter every time the latter points a gun at him.

Jurors have also heard testimony from Henderson, a U.S. Marine veteran, and his friend, Michael Cullick, both of whom identified Gleason as the masked man.

Gleason’s mask came off his face during the altercation after the shooting, according to trial testimony. He was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet while under police guard.

Cullick and Henderson are two regulars at Izzy’s bar. Cullick said he was at the bar with Henderson on March 9, 2018, about 15 to 20 minutes before the shooting.

Jim Long, Will County assistant state's attorney, at the Will County Courthouse on Joliet Sept. 24, 2025. Long conducted the direct examination of Michael Cullick, one of the two men who helped to subdue a masked man who shot and killed Daniel Rios III, 52, in 2018 at Izzy's bar in Joliet, according to trial testimony. (Laurie Fanelli)

While playing a gambling machine, Cullick said he heard a gunshot and saw a masked man chase after Henderson.

Cullick said he heard another gunshot when Henderson had jumped up to grab the shooter’s arm. He said he heard a third shot that severely wounded Thomas Izquierdo when he attempted to grab the shooter’s gun.

Cullick, who used to wrestle and spar, said he intervened, and he was on the ground with the shooter and Henderson. He said he kept punching the shooter because he kept fighting with him.

“I didn’t know if he was trying to reach for another weapon,” Cullick said.

Like Henderson, Cullick said he is 5-foot-7. Gleason’s height is 6-foot-2, jail records show.

Cullick said he didn’t suffer any injuries during the incident, but one of his hands and wrists was likely sore from repeatedly punching the shooter in the face.

Will County jail photo of Patrick Gleason, 63, at the time of his arrest in 2018 on a charge of first-degree murder of Daniel Rios III, 52, and other charges relating to the shooting at Izzy's bar in Joliet. The photo shows injuries on Gleason's face that were the result of two bar patrons subduing and detaining him after the shooting, according to trial testimony. (Photo provided)

Cullick said the shooter “wasn’t relaxing” and kept struggling with them. He said he told Henderson to “go ahead and kick him in the face,” which Henderson did.

Gleason’s Will County jail photo after his arrest showed a battered and bruised face.

Pamela Griffin, who was Gleason’s friend in 2018, testified about visiting Izzy’s bar with Gleason after the two attended a REO Speedwagon concert at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.

Griffin and Gleason were at the bar hours before the shooting.

Griffin said Gleason encountered a rude man at the bar who claimed he’s the “guy who’s got the bartender’s back.” She said Gleason complained about the rude man searching his jacket, and she felt as if they had to leave the bar.

Back at Gleason’s house, Griffin said Gleason was angry and said, “Who’s he to go through my jacket?” She said Gleason was pacing at the house while she told him to calm down.