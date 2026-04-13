Chicago Steel visits Geneva Marklund with teddy bears

Members of the Chicago Steel hockey team visited the Marklund Hyde Center near Geneva to give out teddy bears to its residents. The bears were donated by fans during its 'Teddy Bear Toss' event. (Photo provided by Marklund)

Members of the Chicago Steel hockey team visited the Marklund Hyde Center near Geneva to give out teddy bears to its residents.

The pre-Easter visit brought smiles to the residents, who have profound developmental disabilities.

They dropped in to bring special gifts – treasures from the team’s recent ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ event, according to a news release.

“It’s an activity where they donate teddy bears to charities. People bring them to one specific game. When the Steel makes a first goal, the fans toss teddy bears onto the ice rink,” spokeswoman Dawn Lassiter said. “Play stops and all the players pick up all the bears and divide them up and bring them to different charities.”

This was the team’s 11th annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Geneva Family Dental March 14 at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva.

Marklund was selected as one of the recipients of the teddy bears and other plush toys that were tossed on the ice rink as part of the promotion, according to the release.

The players presented the bears, then hung out for a while, taking part in Easter activities with the residents and community clients in the Community Day Services classrooms.

Members of the Chicago Steel hockey team visited the Marklund Hyde Center near Geneva to give out teddy bears to its residents. The bears were donated by fans during its 'Teddy Bear Toss' event. (Photo provided by Marklund)

The nonprofit Marklund Hyde Center in the Mill Creek subdivision has 96 adult residents in six 16-bed homes.

It also provides therapeutic and educational services to infants, children, teens and adults with serious and and special health care needs at the Hyde Center and other locations.

“Our residents always get a kick out of seeing professional athletes,” Lassiter said. “We appreciate them taking the time to come by. ... We wanted to give them a shout-out since we’re recognizing Volunteer Appreciation Month.”