Joliet hospital recognized for geriatric emergency care

The American College of Emergency Physicians recently recognized Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for its emergency geriatric care.

The Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation has three levels of accreditation that guide emergency departments in best practices for geriatric care, according to a news release from Prime Healthcare, which owns Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Hospitals that achieve accreditation have adopted more than two dozen standards, according to the release.

Dr. Sandy Schneider of the American College of Emergency Physicians said in the release that the accreditation is “the culmination of years of progress in emergency care of older adults.”

In 2014, the American College of Emergency Physicians, the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, the Emergency Nurses Association and the American Geriatrics Society developed and released geriatric emergency department guidelines.

Guidelines included “adding geriatric-friendly equipment to specialized staff, and to more routine screenings for delirium, dementia and fall risk,” Schneider said in the release.