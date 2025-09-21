Traffic stop Saturday in Will County leads to seizure of 15 kilos of cocaine

A K-9 officer alerted Will County Sheriff’s deputies to the presence of narcotics during a routine traffic stop Saturday morning in Will County.

At 7:39 a.m., Will County sheriff’s deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on a red Ford Econoline van traveling north on Interstate 55 near Reed Road, according to a news release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, the van’s driver, Jose David Rodarte-Garcia, 48, “made statements that raised suspicions the vehicle might contain illegal narcotics,” according to the release.

Rodarte-Garcia then voluntarily allowed K-9 Edo and his handler to search his van, according to the release. K-9 Edo alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics inside the van during a perimeter sniff.

This led to a subsequent search and the discovery of more than 15 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a hidden rear compartment, according to the release.

Rodarte-Garcia was taken into custody and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, according to the release.

He’s been initially charged with possession with intent to deliver, controlled substance, trafficking using a cellular device and controlled substance trafficking, according to the release.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners are investigating the case, according to the release.