The Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Coal City’s Jaxon Duke

Jaxon Duke of Coal City.

Jaxon Duke of Coal City. (Courtesy of Harlan Kennell)

By Hart Pisani

Coal City boys golfer Jaxon Duke is The Herald-News Athlete of the Week after receiving 144 out of 399 total votes. He won out on a ballot that also had Lockport volleyball star Hutsyn Timosciek, Minooka boys soccer standout Andrew Claderon and Gardner-South Wilmington volleyball player Kayla Scheuber.

Duke carded a 48 against Lisle, 39 against Streator and 39 against Reed-Custer. The Coalers standout golfer answered a few questions from The Herald-News sports reporter Hart Pisani.

How long have you been golfing?

Duke: I have been golfing for about five years. When I was younger I did drive, chip, and putt contests.

What first got you into golf?

Duke: I first got into it with my grandpa. He’s a big golfer, so me and him would play about once a week.

How do you feel golf helps prepare you in life?

Duke: I think golf helps you prepare in life by being patient, and that not every day will be a good one.

How does it feel to be The Herald-News Athlete of the Week?

Duke: It feels good to be Athlete of the Week and surprising when I first saw I was on the list.

What can we expect from Coal City’s boys golf team the rest of the year?

Duke: I expect us to be third in conference and finish off good at regionals.

What’s a song you’re listening to on repeat right now?

Duke: I have been listening to “Heartache on the Dance Floor” by Jon Pardi.

What’s a new movie coming out you’re excited for?

Duke: I am excited for the new Captain America movie to come out.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Duke: I would say my celebrity crush is Madelyn Cline.

Cubs or White Sox?

Duke: Sox.

Who would win in a one-on-one golf tournament, you or John Daly?

Duke: I’m going to have to say me.

