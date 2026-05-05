Putnam County library offers free May programs on instant photography, American history

The Putnam County Public Library District announced Monday a series of free educational programs taking place throughout May at the McNabb branch.

The Putnam County Public Library District announced Monday a series of free educational programs taking place throughout May at the McNabb branch.

· Docs & Dialogue: Mr. Polaroid - 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13

Mr. Polaroid tells the little-known story of the visionary behind the instant camera: Edwin Land, a Harvard dropout who imagined a camera people would use as naturally as a pencil or a pair of eyeglasses. Running time: 53 minutes. Not rated. Made possible through Kanopy.

· Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together – Teens -- 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27

Teens ages 13–19 are invited to join, in-person or virtually, a hybrid community book club exploring the American Revolution through shared reading, conversation, and film. Each month, participants watch a preview from the PBS documentary The American Revolution along with short companion videos connected to the featured book, followed by an informal guided discussion. The program runs approximately 45–60 minutes. To attend virtually, register at: https://shorturl.at/MH55v.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the McNabb branch at 322 W. Main St.