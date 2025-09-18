Shaw Local

Joliet window company hosting celebratory 15-year-event

Window World is located at 102363 Copper Court in Crest Hill, Sept. 4, 2025.

Window World is located at 102363 Copper Court in Crest Hill, Sept. 4, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Window World of Joliet will host a 15th anniversary event on Saturday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2363 Copper Court. in Crest Hill.

Features include food, giveaways, activities – as well as a ribbon cutting at noon.

“With over 200 locations nationwide, we serve homeowners from coast to coast with quality window replacement, exterior doors, and more,” according to the Window World website.

For more information, call or text 815-729-3100.

