Joliet man charged after firing gun from vehicle, police say

A Joliet man faces multiple felony weapons charges after allegedly firing a handgun from a vehicle on Tuesday, according to police.

Andrew Planeta, 47, was arrested and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on charges including armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (two counts), reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, aggravated DUI (four counts), DUI and additional weapons-related offenses, according to Joliet police.

Officers responded about 9:01 p.m. to the 100 block of Margaret Street after a report of a man firing a gun from a vehicle, police said.

Officers found a spent shell casing in the street, and witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot and seeing a man drive away while yelling toward a nearby home, police said. Planeta was identified as a suspect, and officers obtained a description of the vehicle and its registration information, police said.

About 10 minutes later, officers found the suspect vehicle running and unoccupied in the parking lot of Home Cut Donuts, 815 W. Jefferson St., according to police. A loaded handgun, later determined to have been stolen from Warrenville, was visible on the passenger seat, police said.

Planeta was taken into custody without incident after exiting the business. Officers reported he appeared intoxicated, and a records check revealed his driver’s license had been revoked and that he had multiple prior DUI convictions in several counties, police said.

No injuries were reported. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges following a review of the case.