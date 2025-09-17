Shaw Local

CFX Conquer Boxing Crest Hill holding grand opening

The Crest Hill location of CFX Conquer Boxing is one of 17 locations throughout the Chicago and South Bend, Indiana areas, according to the CFX website. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

CFX Conquer Boxing Crest Hill will host a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

The free ribbon cutting and open house for the boxing and fitness studio will be held from noon to 6 p.m.. at 1701 N Larkin Ave. in Crest Hill.

Event features include raffles and giveaways, vendors, local business tables, live boxing demos, tour of new space and free group training classes.

The Crest Hill location is one of 17 locations throughout the Chicago and South Bend, Indiana areas, according to the CFX website.

All CFX clubs offer 24/7 access to “top of the line equipment, free weights, group training and personal training,” according to the CFX website.

For more information, visit cfxfit.com and the Conquer Crest Hill Facebook page.

