Shorewood homes damaged in Tuesday morning shootings

Shorewood police are investigating multiple shootings that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. No one was reported injured.

Shorewood police responded to three reports of gunfire Tuesday morning, and two residences were damaged.

Officers were called to the area of Ca-Crest Drive and Highland Drive for a report of shots fired at 4:50 a.m. but were initially unable to find anyone in the area or evidence of damage, according to a statement from the Shorewood Police Department.

Two hours after the original call, the department received a second call from the 500 block of Bethany Drive, which reported a home had been damaged by gunfire.

Police at the scene reported that a house had been struck three times by bullets from a small caliber firearm, according to Shorewood police. Residents were in the home at the time, but no one was injured, police said.

As officers canvassed the neighborhood, a third call was received from the 500 block of Northgate Lane, reporting that residents had heard a “loud noise” shortly before 5 a.m., which was suspected of being gunfire, according to the department.

The callers to the department said several hours later they examined the home and discovered damaged caused by a single gunshot.

Officers responded to the scene and reportedly recovered evidence from the home which suggests the same firearm was used in both incidents, according to police.

The final confirmation of the weapon’s repeated use is awaiting lab analysis results, according to police.

Shorewood police said in their statement that the owners of the two impacted homes do not know each other and have no common known affiliations.

The investigation is ongoing and Shorewood police have asked residents to review any video footage they may have from their homes and contact the department with any leads.