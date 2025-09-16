56 years after near fatal stabbing, Will County man meets person who helped save his life

Bob Been, 77, of New Lenox, finally met Tony Consola, 77, of New Lenox, for the first time on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at Been's home, thanks to a mutual friend. Been was stabbed 10 times in 1969 at a hayride party and Consola. had organized a blood drive with 70 donors on Been's behalf after learning about the stabbing. Been was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in February and wanted to thank Consola while he still could. (Denise Unland)

Two 77-year-old men from Will County, whose lives crossed paths 50 years ago after a tragedy, finally met for the first time Sept. 10.

Tim Shanahan of Manhattan was recently visiting his friend Bob Been, 77, of New Lenox, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in February.

Been showed Shanahan a Herald-News clipping reporting on how Been was stabbed 10 times in 1969 – and how a Lewis College student organized a blood drive to help him.

The Lewis College student was Tony Consola, now 77, also of New Lenox. As it turned out, Shanahan knew Consola.

“Bob said he never met Tony and never had a chance to thank him,” Shanahan said. “[So] I spoke with Tony and told him about the blood drive and how it saved someone’s life.”

Been was 20 and living in Mokena at the time of the attack, which occurred about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, April 19, 1969.

His brother had invited him to attend a hayride in Frankfort because Been was leaving for the Marines the following week, Been said.

Been already had graduated from Joliet Junior College with a degree in drafting and machine technology. But when two of his Marine friends were killed in Vietnam, he enlisted, Been said.

“I wanted to avenge my friends,” he said.

A 1969 Herald-News story said a fight had broken out at the event when a group of youths tried to crash the party. Four people were stabbed – including Been, who received wounds to his arm, chest and neck.

Been said his friends put him in their car and drove him to Silver Cross Hospital, now located in New Lenox, after being previously in Joliet.

He recalled arriving at the hospital and feeling as if he was lying in the car “too long. So I got up and walked in,” Been said.

The Herald-News said he was listed in serious condition and was in Silver Cross’ intensive care unit.

Been said his heart stopped when his parents visited him that Sunday night. He remembered the doctor asking him to describe the ceiling and finally receiving an injection into his heart.

The next time Been woke up, it was noon on Tuesday, he said. Been said he received many blood transfusions and eventually recovered, albeit without sensation in his right hand.

“So, the Marines wouldn’t take me,” he said.

Consola said he’d forgotten the incident from more than 50 years ago until Shanahan called him.

Back then, the 21-year-old Consola was a junior majoring in management and was busy with work and school. He was head of the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity at Lewis College in Lockport (now Lewis University in Romeoville).

Consola said he’d eliminated hazing for the initiates and substituted community service projects. One initiate had read Been’s story in the newspaper and suggested the blood drive.

But when Consola called Silver Cross and proposed the idea, the nurse at the blood center told Consola to schedule in person, he said.

“She thought it might be a prank,” Consola said.

Consola said Silver Cross spaced the donations over two days due to the number of donors. In all, 70 people donated, not just the 16 initiates.

“They had to get some extra help,” Consola said. “As I recall, just about everybody from the fraternity donated.”

Some of the donors hailed from Chicago’s South Side and were unfamiliar with the area, he said.

“I remember drawing maps on how to get to Silver Cross,” Consola said. “They had never heard of it.”

Been survived and went on to work as a draftsman and land surveyor for more than 40 years. He was thrilled to finally meet Consola, whose selfless act inspired him all these years.

“I’m not sure how much longer I have,” Been said. “I just wanted to meet him. He’s a saint. He didn’t give blood directly to me. He gave blood directly to help others. He’s a good guy. I just wished I’d known him longer.”

Consola had similar feelings.

“It’s a shame what happened to him,” Consola said. “And he doesn’t hold any animosity toward the perpetrators. I think he’s a really, really great guy.”