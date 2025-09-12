Plainfield dispensary to host ‘Pamper Your Pet Day’

Terrabis Recreational Marijuana Dispensary will host “Pamper Your Pet Day” on Saturday.
The free event for people and pets will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 16020 Illinois Rt. 59 in Plainfield.
Features include free nail trimmings for dogs and cats from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free hot dogs and food for the first 100 customers, free dog food goodie bags from Connor’s Cookies and dog adoptions from Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue in Plainfield.
