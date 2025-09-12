Shaw Local

Plainfield dispensary to host ‘Pamper Your Pet Day’

Tiny, a young Joliet Pembroke Welsh Corgi, is seen on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Tiny, a young Joliet Pembroke Welsh Corgi, is seen on Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Denise Unland)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Terrabis Recreational Marijuana Dispensary will host “Pamper Your Pet Day” on Saturday.

The free event for people and pets will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 16020 Illinois Rt. 59 in Plainfield.

Features include free nail trimmings for dogs and cats from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free hot dogs and food for the first 100 customers, free dog food goodie bags from Connor’s Cookies and dog adoptions from Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue in Plainfield.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

