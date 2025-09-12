Federal agents take 2 people in Joliet, advocacy groups say

Federal agencies did not respond to requests for information, and Joliet police said they had no information on what may have happened on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

Federal authorities grabbed two people in Joliet on Thursday, although it’s not clear why, according to local immigrant advocacy groups.

Federal agencies did not respond to requests for information, and Joliet police said they had no information on what may have happened.

Warehouse Workers for Justice said agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stopped a vehicle in Joliet at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, smashed the windows, and took away the occupant of the vehicle.

Warehouse Workers for Justice did some checking before reporting the incident on its Facebook page, said Marcos Ceniceros, executive director for Warehouse Workers for Justice.

“We have a process where we are able to check it out ourselves,” Ceniceros said.

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Both Warehouse Workers for Justice and the Bolingbrook-based Southwest Suburban Immigrant Project reported the alleged Joliet incident on their Facebook pages.

A Joliet police spokesman said the department had no information about the incident.

Joliet police also said they had no information about a second alleged incident in which the U.S. Marshals Office allegedly issued a warrant and took away an individual in the area of Western Avenue and Hickory Street in Joliet.

Warehouse Workers for Justice reported the incident on its Facebook page.

Joliet police said they had no information about the incident, and the Will County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans posted a statement on the department’s Facebook page Friday regarding the department’s policy related to immigration actions.

“As we come together to celebrate Mexican Independence Day this weekend, the Joliet Police Department remains committed to serving and protecting everyone in our city. We will continue to abide by the Illinois Trust Act, with our priority on public safety and maintaining the confidence of our community,” the statement said. “The Illinois Trust Act prohibits local law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration laws, ensuring that our focus remains on community safety and building trust. Officers will be at this weekend’s events for the sole purpose to assist with traffic, support event organizers and make sure families can enjoy this celebration in a safe and welcoming environment.”