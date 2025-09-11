Joliet District 86 Superintendent Rouse to step down in 2027

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has announced that Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse has elected not to extend her contract with the district when it expires in June 2027.

“The Board is grateful to Dr. Rouse for the direction and initiatives that she has provided for the district to date, including increasing student achievement, providing leadership for the construction of two new junior high schools, and fostering a climate of inclusion,” the district said in a statement released Thursday.

The board also expressed appreciation for the advanced notice, so the process of finding a successor for the 2027-2028 school year can begin.

Rouse has served as the district’s superintendent since summer 2016, after spending most of her career in California schools.

The district statement emphasized that the decision to not seek renewal of the contract was Rouse’s and that “she continues to have the support of the Board in her efforts to advance best interests of the district, its students, and stakeholders.

“The Board looks forward to continuing this collaborative relationship throughout the remainder of her term,” the statement concluded.

The Herald-News contacted Rouse for comment.

This story will be updated