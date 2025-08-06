Underwood: ICE ‘completely unresponsive’ after alleged ‘reckless’ enforcement in Joliet

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, speaks at a town hall at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood told a crowd during a Joliet town hall that she has received no response from top federal officials regarding a report of a “reckless” immigration enforcement incident in the city.

Underwood, D-Naperville, spoke on a wide range of issues Tuesday at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet. One of those issues concerned the controversial immigration enforcement under the administration of President Donald Trump.

“[U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are out of control, trampling over our constitutional rights and snatching people off of our streets,” Underwood said.

The Trump administration is seeking to achieve 1 million deportations per year, and ICE is set to receive $76.5 billion in funding, almost 10 times its current annual budget, according to The Associated Press.

Homeland Security has removed age limits for ICE recruits as it seeks to hire more staff for the agency.

An Associated Press analysis of ICE statistics found the majority of people detained by ICE have no criminal convictions, and there are relatively few who’ve been convicted of high-level crimes.

The news organization cited research from the Brennan Center For Justice showing that immigrants are not driving violent crime, and that they commit fewer crimes than native-born citizens.

Among the audience at Underwood’s town hall was Theresa Rouse, superintendent of Joliet Public Schools District 86.

Rouse received applause when she said she will not let federal immigration enforcement agents inside her schools because they have “no business harassing my students.”

One of the attendees at Tuesday’s town hall asked Underwood about her July 17 letter sent to Todd Lyons, acting director for ICE.

Underwood’s letter raised concerns about a report of a July 9 incident in which federal immigration enforcement agents “rammed” their unmarked vehicle into a civilian vehicle in a “high-traffic” area.

Former Illinois Sen. Pat McGuire (left) stands with U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, at her town hall Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The letter also was addressed to Kristi Noem, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

By July 20, Underwood expected a “comprehensive briefing” from Lyons about the incident that was described as “very aggressive” and “dangerous” by Marcos Ceniceros, executive director of Warehouse Workers for Justice.

“ICE has been completely unresponsive to our inquires, and that is unacceptable,” Underwood said at the town hall.

She said there was “considerable property damage” done in the course of that “enforcement action.” She said that is not the “kind of law enforcement that we expect in our community.”

“We are going to continue to seek information on this case and their use of force policy,” Underwood said.

Underwood acknowledged that “immigration enforcement is part of our system.” But she said she is concerned about how that enforcement is being conducted and the “complete disregard” for people’s constitutional rights.

“I know a lot of people think the Bill of Rights, particularly due process rights, the Fifth Amendment, only applies to U.S. citizens. That is simply not true. It doesn’t say it in the [U.S. Constitution], and numerous courts have affirmed that it applies to everyone in the United States,” Underwood said.

Many people are living in fear of an “immigration enforcement encounter,” she said.

“We know that American citizens have been taken. We know lawful permanent residents have been taken. We know green card holders, people who are on visas – student visas or otherwise – have been taken,” Underwood said.

‘They will not come in my schools’

During the question-and-answer session, Rouse said she knows “people are scared.”

Rouse said she has “serious concerns” about students not showing up to school because their families are afraid federal immigration enforcement agents also will show up.

“I can tell you right now, to every resident in this community, they will not come in my schools. Period,” Rouse said.

As of Wednesday, ICE agents have not entered or appeared at any District 86 school, Rouse said.

Underwood said it is “extremely important” for people to remain calm if they are interacting with an immigration enforcement official.

“Folks have been getting caught up, and they are prosecuting people as bystanders,” Underwood said.

She said if anyone has an issue with a federal agency, they should call her office. Underwood’s Joliet office can be reached by phone at 630-549-2190.

“We have folks working on immigration cases every day,” Underwood said.

The congresswoman has other town halls scheduled in the region this month including Saturday, Aug. 9, in Aurora and Monday, Aug. 18, in Oswego.