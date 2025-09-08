Romeoville High School band alumni invited to join homecoming tribute to longtime director

The Romeoville High School Marching Spartans will host the seventh annual Spartan Classic, featuring marching bands from throughout the Chicago suburbs, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Spartan Stadium, 100 N. Independence Blvd. (Image provided by Romeoville High School Band)

The Romeoville High School Band Boosters are inviting alumni to perform during the homecoming pregame show Friday, Sept. 26, in honor of band director Clark Anderson’s final marching season before retirement.

Alumni are asked to report by 5:45 p.m. at Spartan Stadium, 100 N. Independence Blvd., to join the Marching Spartans on the field for the national anthem and the school fight song before the football team takes on Joliet West.

Those without instruments are welcome to march in the festivities, and participants may purchase a custom T-shirt for $15 to wear during the event.

Anderson, who has led the Romeoville band program since 1994, will retire at the end of the school year.

The deadline to register is Saturday, Sept. 20. Alumni can RSVP online at forms.gle/PprZADRgtT6jaUsJ9.