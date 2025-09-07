Joliet Townhip District 204 superintendent earns Joliet Chamber leadership honor

Karla Guseman was notified of receiving the 2025 ATHENA Award during a surprise encounter with Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Jen Howard (among others) on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Joliet. (Photo provided by : Abraham Martinez, Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Karla Guseman is the 2025 recipient of the ATHENA Award.

Each year, the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and its Council for Working Women “recognizes an outstanding person in the community through the international ATHENA Award Program,” according to the Joliet Chamber website.

Guseman will be honored during the 38th ATHENA luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate’s Victorian Ballroom, 15 S. Richards St. in Joliet. The deadline to buy tickets is Sept. 18.

“Established in 1982, the ATHENA Award Program recognizes outstanding leaders – women and men – who embody professional excellence, dedicate their time and talents to enhancing the quality of life in their communities, and actively support others, especially women, in reaching their full leadership potential," according to a news release from the Joliet Chamber.

Guseman is the “only female high school superintendent in her sports conference and one of only a handful in Will County,” according to the release.

Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Karla Guseman (holding flowers) poses with District 204 staff. (Photo provided by Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry)

Since becoming superintendent in 2020, Guseman has overseen the hiring or promotion of 24 women into administrative roles. Women now comprise more than 50% of the JTHS administrative staff and more than half are “women of color,” according to the release.

Under Guseman’s leadership, District 204 piloted the Will County Economic Development Summer Internship Program, which connected students to “paid work-based learning experiences,” according to the release.

She has also guided “one of the region’s most comprehensive career and technical education programs, where students earn industry certifications in health care, culinary arts and safety,” according to the release.

Guseman has served in leadership roles with the Kiwanis Club of Joliet, the YMCA Metro Board and Advisory Councils, Three Rivers Education for Employment System, Three Rivers Education Partnership and the Joliet Chamber of Commerce.

For tickets and information, visit jolietchamber.com.