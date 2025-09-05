Relatives of Troy District 30-C student tried to confront 2 students on bus

Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C said family members of a student attempted to board a school bus without authorization Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Provided by Troy School District)

A parent and sibling of a student at Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C could be facing charges following an incident that happened on a school bus Friday morning.

At approximately 7:10 a.m., the student’s parent and sibling boarded a School District 30-C bus without authorization and tried to confront two students riding the bus, according to a news release from the district.

The bus driver immediately notified district administration and local law enforcement, according to the release.

Shorewood police officers “promptly arrived” and “no one, including any students, was harmed or injured in any way,” according to the release.

The parent and sibling did not get past the top of the stairs of the bus and left the area before police arrived, according to the release.

School District 30-C “intends on pressing charges against them both, as well as taking steps to ban them from any District property or event in the future,” according to the release.

Social workers and administrators met with the students on the bus after they arrived at school “to reassure them of their safety and to make it known support services would be available throughout the school day,” according to the release.