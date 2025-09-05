Shaw Local

Man accused of selling fake grenades during Will County undercover operation

Daniel Benitez-Aparcedo

Daniel Benitez-Aparcedo (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

By Felix Sarver

A man is facing multiple felony charges after he was accused of selling fake grenades during an undercover operation in Will County.

On July 25, Daniel Benitez-Aparcedo, 26, was charged with unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, theft and conspiracy to possess an explosive or incendiary device.

The warrant for Benitez-Aparcedo’s arrest listed his address as “unknown.”

Benitez-Aparcedo was arranged on Friday. His case set for a detention hearing on Sept. 10.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Office is prosecuting the case against Benitez-Aparcedo at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A petition to deny Benitez-Aparcedo’s pretrial release was filed by Assistant Attorney General Gregg Gansmann.

On June 10, Benitez-Aparcedo and another person met with a confidential informant and various undercover officers at a warehouse in Will County to “purchase a gun and potential grenades,” according to the petition from Gansmann.

During the discussion about the purchase of a Taurus pistol, Benitez-Aparcedo allegedly discussed that he “also had guns and displayed photos on his phone of him holding guns,” Gansmann said.

Following a separate discussion on machine gun conversion devices, there was a conversation about explosive devices, Gansmann said.

Benitez-Aparcedo had another meeting with undercover officers about selling grenades, Gansmann said.

“During the meeting, [Benitez-Aparcedo] is confronted about the fact that they may be fake,” Gansmann said.

Benitez-Aparcedo allegedly insisted the grenades are real, Gansmann said.

A confidential informant arrived at a final price of $1,300 for the “suspected grenades,” during a discussion with another man who was with Benitez-Aparcedo, Gansmann said.

“After being taken into evidence, the [DuPage County Sheriff’s Office] bomb squad determined that these were fake grenades. One had BBs in it,” Gansmann said.

