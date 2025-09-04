Will County Habitat partners with bank for financial empowerment party

Dozens of recliner chairs are on display at Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Thursday, July 13th, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Will County Habitat for Humanity and Fifth Third Bank eBus will host a parking lot party on Friday.

The Blue Bus Bash will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Joliet ReStore Parking Lot, 1395 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet.

The party will include a food truck, games, giveaways, a huge ReStore tent sale and financial empowerment information:

• Assistance viewing credit reports

• Fraud awareness and prevention

• Bill payment demonstrations

• Financial decision tools

• How to avoid foreclosure

To guarantee a time slot with a Fifth Third Bank representative, register at habitatwill.org.