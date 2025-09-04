Will County Habitat partners with bank for financial empowerment party

Will County Habitat for Humanity and Fifth Third Bank eBus will host a parking lot party on Friday.
The Blue Bus Bash will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Joliet ReStore Parking Lot, 1395 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet.
The party will include a food truck, games, giveaways, a huge ReStore tent sale and financial empowerment information:
• Assistance viewing credit reports
• Fraud awareness and prevention
• Bill payment demonstrations
• Financial decision tools
• How to avoid foreclosure
To guarantee a time slot with a Fifth Third Bank representative, register at habitatwill.org.
