Lockport bakery closed, coffee cafe finds new location

Biteable Baked Goods and Blissful Brew Coffee Co. is seen on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The bakery announced Aug. 28 it is closing. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Biteable, a bakery that opened in 2023 in downtown Lockport, has closed its physical location.

The bakery, which celebrated its second anniversary on Aug. 17, announced the closure Aug. 28 on Facebook, adding it would be “doing things from home and some possible pop-ups in the future.”

Biteable’s menu focused on small portions people could enjoy on-the-go.

“It has been such a joy to share our desserts, pastries, and sweet moments with you,“ the Facebook announcement said. ”We are truly grateful for all the love and support you’ve shown us along the way. Thank you for being part of our story—we’ll cherish every memory made with you."

Blissful Brew Coffee Co., which opened inside Biteable inn October 2023, is still currently open.